Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,272 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $69.35. 10,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,549. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

