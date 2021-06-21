Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.05

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.05 and last traded at $78.77, with a volume of 136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.46.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 167.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.