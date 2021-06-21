Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.47% of Coherus BioSciences worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRS opened at $14.15 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

