Coin Artist Trading Down 24.7% This Week (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001790 BTC on exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $627,774.74 and $780.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.28 or 0.00685044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080672 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

COIN is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.