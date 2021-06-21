Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

