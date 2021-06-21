Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 143,668 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $1,751,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $1,258,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $11,636,000.

DCRNU opened at $10.30 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

