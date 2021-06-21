Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,844 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Colfax by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after buying an additional 314,849 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after buying an additional 97,220 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFX opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.36. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,677 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,407. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

