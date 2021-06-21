Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 486.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,114,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -731.00 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.