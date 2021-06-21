Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.41 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $87.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

