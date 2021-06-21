Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.63 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,534,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,320,000 after purchasing an additional 361,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

NYSE:UDR opened at $48.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 241.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.98. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.