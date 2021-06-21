Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in The Mosaic by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $29.92 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

