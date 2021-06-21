Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of PGT Innovations worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.51.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

