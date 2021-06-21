Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Shares of Conduent stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.69. 1,191,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,692. Conduent has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Conduent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Conduent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Conduent by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 664,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Conduent by 37.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

