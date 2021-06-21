Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading 6.2% Higher

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. 1,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,696,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $185,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $55,337,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $38,504,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,500,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.