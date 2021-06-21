Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading 6.2% Higher

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. 1,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25.
About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
