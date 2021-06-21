Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

ED stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

