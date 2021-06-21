ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just Sells 1,781 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $19,858.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,573.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67.

ContextLogic stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 321,583,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732,691. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.07. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,272,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,658,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.