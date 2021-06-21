Contrasting Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

90.6% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Surface Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 39.50 -$52.41 million N/A N/A Surface Oncology $126.16 million 2.52 $59.34 million $1.57 4.66

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics N/A -14.05% -10.44% Surface Oncology N/A 17.01% 11.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Relay Therapeutics and Surface Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Surface Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.06%. Surface Oncology has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 107.65%. Given Surface Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Relay Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells. It also develops an earlier stage program targeting regulatory T cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813. Surface Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.