Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to Buy

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.56.

NYSE:CPA opened at $78.01 on Thursday. Copa has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

