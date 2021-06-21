CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CoreCivic stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

