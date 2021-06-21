Cormark Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$13.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Filo Mining stock opened at C$9.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$824,614.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$112,755.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

