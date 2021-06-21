Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 68,183 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 68,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

