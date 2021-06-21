Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LZB opened at $36.79 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $46.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

