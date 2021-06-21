Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 509.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in QCR by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in QCR by 218.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of QCRH opened at $46.27 on Monday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $733.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

