Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.18 Million Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 473.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

VMD opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.49. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMD. TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

