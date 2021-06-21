Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of COMM opened at $20.01 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.