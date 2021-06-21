Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Down 26.5% Over Last Week

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $594,114.16 and $206,686.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

