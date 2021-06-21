County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. County Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICBK. TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $142.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 56.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

