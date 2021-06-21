Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COVTY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of COVTY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.08.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

