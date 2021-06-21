Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.29.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$5.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -15.87. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.87.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.7865503 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2.28%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.