Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 640 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after acquiring an additional 299,025 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,007,000 after acquiring an additional 250,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.