Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManTech International alerts:

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $87.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.14. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.