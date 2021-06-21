Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.