Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,798 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32.

