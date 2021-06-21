Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,573,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $77.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.80 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,127,936 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.