Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Exponent by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 22.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 129,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 98,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO stock opened at $86.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.69. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

