CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.43 and the lowest is ($1.54). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 422.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

