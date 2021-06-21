Critical Review: Keros Therapeutics (KROS) vs. The Competition

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Keros Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Keros Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Keros Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Keros Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keros Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Keros Therapeutics Competitors 4623 17664 38868 768 2.58

Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 70.45%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.21%. Given Keros Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Keros Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keros Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Keros Therapeutics $10.00 million -$45.36 million -18.35 Keros Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.02

Keros Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Keros Therapeutics. Keros Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Keros Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keros Therapeutics N/A -25.34% -24.30% Keros Therapeutics Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Volatility & Risk

Keros Therapeutics has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keros Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Keros Therapeutics beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis. It is also developing small molecule product candidate KER-047 that is being developed for the treatment of anemia, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, or FOP, and is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial; and KER-012 being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

