Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $10.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 76.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 309.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.