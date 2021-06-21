CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 3.9%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $231.17 and last traded at $235.27. Approximately 54,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,907,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of -340.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,752 shares of company stock valued at $27,436,177. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

