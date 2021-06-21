CSFB Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$77.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.13.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP opened at C$63.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$61.48. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$66.14. The company has a market cap of C$62.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier acquired 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,464.02. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,132 shares of company stock worth $1,210,568 and sold 2,900 shares worth $198,319.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.