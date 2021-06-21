Curate Trading 28.8% Lower This Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. Curate has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and $1.16 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.04 or 0.00694783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00081232 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,031,978 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

