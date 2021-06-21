CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $61.94

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.94, but opened at $64.37. CureVac shares last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 15,737 shares.

CVAC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CureVac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CureVac by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CureVac by 12.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CureVac by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

