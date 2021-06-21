Curve DAO Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $164.86 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $593.80 million and approximately $164.86 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00004995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00057797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.48 or 0.00702792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00081445 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,528,416,433 coins and its circulating supply is 360,933,264 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

