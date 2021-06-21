CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) versus Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Head-To-Head Review

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Glaukos has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Glaukos and CVR Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 1 4 1 0 2.00 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glaukos currently has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.04%. Given Glaukos’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Glaukos is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glaukos and CVR Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $224.96 million 16.85 -$120.35 million ($1.15) -71.22 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -34.83% -6.44% -4.13% CVR Medical N/A N/A -15.14%

Summary

Glaukos beats CVR Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

