CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.40. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

