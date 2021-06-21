Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,473 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 623.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 101,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.15. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

