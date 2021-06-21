Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Trimmed by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 94.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,552 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.97.

DRI stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.91. 2,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,538. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

