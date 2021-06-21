Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

DSKE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.86. 214,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,878. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $447.23 million, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 2.13. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million. Analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1,152.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 840,042 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 521,942 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $3,799,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $3,224,000. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

