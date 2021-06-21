Datamine Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,445.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. Datamine has a total market cap of $598,681.12 and $19,445.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00202526 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.70 or 0.00632526 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,141,480 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

