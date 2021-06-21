Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $8.42 on Monday, reaching $337.39. 62,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,764. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.51. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $148.19 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

